240-Mile Network to Expand High-speed Dark Fiber in Indianapolis

The project will allow expansion of data centers, artificial intelligence and more.

Photo of downtown Indianapolis from 2016.

Feb. 23, 2026 – Indianapolis will soon see 240 miles of dark fiber connectivity routes, enabling high-speed processing for artificial intelligence and hyperscalers. 

On Wednesday, dark fiber provider Light Source Communications (LSC) announced its newest network build out, projected to be completed by the third quarter of 2027.

The 240-mile route will expand Graphics Processing Units (GPU), an electronic circuit that can process data at high speeds, allowing greater capacity for data centers, rendering 3D graphics, video editing, and AI acceleration. This will allow for greater competition and advancement among hyperscalers, neoclouds and other companies. 

“As hyperscalers expand, neocloud platforms scale high-performance environments, and AI applications generate unprecedented data demand, the need for low-latency, high-capacity, and diverse fiber infrastructure continues to accelerate,” said Debra Freitas, CEO of LSC. “This new route strengthens regional connectivity, enhances network resilience, and provides the scalable foundation customers need to support rapidly evolving AI and cloud deployments.”

LSC will build the network in Indianapolis because of its key role as a data center market in the Midwest. Looking to expand connectivity within the city’s financial district, government institutions, and education, LSC also said it hopes this network will allow more corporate investment. 

Indianapolis is one of multiple networks LSC is building out. The dark fiber provider currently has ongoing construction in Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tulsa. 

