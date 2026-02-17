Broadband Breakfast on February 25, 2026 – Legacy Networks in the Fiber Era

As fiber networks rapidly expand nationwide, the retirement of legacy copper infrastructure has emerged as a critical broadband policy debate, raising complex questions about service continuity, regulation, and the risk of leaving rural and low-income communities behind.

As fiber deployment accelerates across the country, the question of what to do with the nation's aging copper infrastructure has moved to the center of state and federal broadband policy debates. This webinar will examine the complex transition away from legacy networks, the obligations that exist (if any) to maintain service continuity for existing customers, and how regulators are overseeing this shift. Experts will discuss the technical, economic, universal service and equity dimensions of copper retirement–including the risk of leaving rural and low-income communities behind.

