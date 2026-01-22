Public Safety

3 Public Safety Communications Measures Clear House Committee With Bipartisanship

All 10 bills passed out of the markup, but measures addressing permitting reform only passed on party-line votes.

Eric Urbach

Eric Urbach

3 min read
3 Public Safety Communications Measures Clear House Committee With Bipartisanship
Photo of Rep. Gary Palmer R-Ala. commenting on Lulu's Law at markup on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, from the Energy and Commerce Committee.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2025 – Bills designed to strengthen Federal Communications Commission reporting requirements, protect 911 systems from outages, and treat shark attacks as emergency events for wireless transmission purposes passed the House Energy and Commerce Committee Wednesday. 

While there was bipartisan support for the three FCC related bills, bills addressing energy permitting remained a contentious topic and did not receive bipartisan support. 

“An emergency can happen anywhere at any time, and it's in those moments that every second counts,” said Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., speaking about the Emergency Reporting Act. “This [bill] is about reliable connectivity that saves lives.” 

Post tagged in
Public Safety FCC House Energy & Commerce Committee Doris Matsui (D-CA) Gary Palmer (R-AL) Gus Bilirakis (R-Florida) Lulu Gribbon Kari Hunt Troy Carter Lori Trahan Kari’s Law Reporting Act The Emergency Reporting Act Lulu's Law Clean Air Act Air Permitting Improvements to Protect National Security Act

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

3 Public Safety Communications Measures Clear House Committee With Bipartisanship FCC Senate Commerce Committee United in Support of Limiting Kids’ Screen Time Broadband's Impact State Broadband Officers Still Face Delays in BEAD Approval, Implementation BEAD Louisiana’s GUMBO Program Delivers Fiber to Rural Allen Parish NTIA Senate Bill Would Reauthorize USDA Middle-Mile Broadband Program Infrastructure Law Enforcement Groups Want More Competition for FirstNet Authority Dollars AT&T