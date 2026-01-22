3 Public Safety Communications Measures Clear House Committee With Bipartisanship

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2025 – Bills designed to strengthen Federal Communications Commission reporting requirements, protect 911 systems from outages, and treat shark attacks as emergency events for wireless transmission purposes passed the House Energy and Commerce Committee Wednesday.

While there was bipartisan support for the three FCC related bills, bills addressing energy permitting remained a contentious topic and did not receive bipartisan support.

“An emergency can happen anywhere at any time, and it's in those moments that every second counts,” said Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., speaking about the Emergency Reporting Act. “This [bill] is about reliable connectivity that saves lives.”