6 Members of Congress Set for 'Broadband and AI' as Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Jennifer McClellan Join Keynote Lineup

Authors of AI civil rights and AI-ready networks bills join Republican Buddy Carter of Georgia, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and fellow Democrat Reps. Landsman and Barragán

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2026 – Two House Democrats writing artificial intelligence legislation, Reps. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Jennifer McClellan of Virginia, will deliver keynotes at Broadband and AI in the Next Congress . Their additions bring the number of members of Congress on the program to six.

They join Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, who will appear in a fireside chat with Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark. Keynote speakers Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Georgia, and Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-California, were previously announced.

The conference takes place Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the National Press Club. In-person registration is $245, and Breakfast Club Members take an additional $100 off. See the event page for the full program and registration.

The conference is sponsored by Gold Sponsors Comcast and Broadband Nation Expo, and Silver Sponsor INCOMPAS.

Jayapal's push for AI civil rights

Jayapal has represented Washington's Seventh Congressional District, which includes most of Seattle, since 2017. She co-leads the House version of the AI Civil Rights Act, which would bar companies from using biased algorithms in high-stakes decisions and require testing before and after deployment.

In October 2026, she released a framework for a national AI charter that would require AI companies to meet public-benefit conditions. She serves on the House Judiciary Committee and chaired the Congressional Progressive Caucus in the 117th and 118th Congresses.

McClellan's work on AI-ready networks

McClellan has represented Virginia's Fourth Congressional District, which includes Richmond, since 2023. She serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee's Subcommittees on Communications and Technology and on Energy.

In March 2026, she joined Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-California, in introducing the bipartisan AI-Ready Networks Act, H.R. 7783. The bill would direct the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to report on how AI is being adopted in U.S. commercial telecommunications networks.

Virginia hosts the world's largest concentration of data centers. In the Virginia legislature, McClellan sponsored the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which set the state on a path to carbon-free electricity.

The conference program

The conference begins at 9 a.m. (doors open no later than 8:30 a.m.) on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the Grand Ballroom of the National Press Club.

Landsman has written legislation requiring data centers to cover the full cost of their energy and infrastructure needs. Barragán introduced the Artificial Intelligence Environmental Impacts Act with Rep. Don Beyer, D-Virginia.

Markey authored the Telecommunications Act of 1996 in the House and released an AI Accountability Agenda in July 2026. Carter is the lead sponsor of the American Broadband Deployment Act, H.R. 2289.

Panel 1: What Do We Have to Fear? AI and Catastrophic Risk. Moderated by Cat Zakrzewski, White House reporter at The Washington Post. Panelists: Miranda Bogen, Center for Democracy and Technology; Elizabeth Chernow, Comcast; Rachel Appleton, Reflection AI; and Caroline Zier, OpenAI.

Panel 2: Permitting Reform and the AI Race. Moderated by Christopher Cole, senior telecom reporter at Law360. Panelists: Chip Pickering, INCOMPAS; and Brad Tauber, Office of Rep. Greg Landsman.

Panel 3: The Data Center Power Crisis and Ratepayer Protection. Moderated by Lauren Feiner, senior policy reporter at The Verge. Panelists: Tony Clark, National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners; Cy McGeady, Equinix; Josh Levi, Data Center Coalition; and Tashia Roberson-Wing, Office of Rep. Greg Landsman.

Panel 4: Federal Preemption vs. State AI Patchworks. Moderated by Rebecca Kern, senior correspondent at The Capitol Forum. Panelists: Matt Schruers, Computer & Communications Industry Association; Alan Butler, Electronic Privacy Information Center; Connecticut State Sen. James Maroney; and Utah State Rep. Doug Fiefia.

Additional speakers will be announced. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Sales and Marketing Director Quinn Nghiem at quinn@breakfast.media.

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Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Sales & Marketing Director Quinn Nghiem at quinn@breakfast.media.

Broadband and AI in the Next Congress Registration Only $245!

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