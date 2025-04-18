6 States Nearly Ready to Deal Out BEAD Funds

April 18, 2025 – Billions in broadband grants are on the table as states race toward application deadlines under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, with some already closing their first rounds and others pushing to finalize submissions by mid-May.

Click on this chart to go to the page on "Premium Charts and Data"

More than 700,000 unserved locations are in play across six states highlighted this week, as BEAD funding rounds open, close, or enter evaluation.

JUST CLOSED: Michigan

Michigan's first BEAD funding round concluded on April 9. The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office received 392 applications from 32 applicants covering over 193,000 locations. This leaves about 55,000 eligible locations still unaddressed.

MIHI is currently reviewing applications, with subgrantee selections anticipated by August 2025. ​

Michigan has been allocated $1.559 billion in BEAD funding, the fourth-largest allocation nationally. The state's scoring criteria for BEAD applications prioritize minimal BEAD outlay (35 points), affordability (30 points), and fair labor practices (10 points). Secondary criteria include speed to deployment, digital inclusion, local support, and equitable workforce development. ​

To ensure accurate identification of unserved and underserved areas, Michigan conducted an extensive state challenge process, processing 2.39 million challenges – the highest number among all states.

NOW OPEN: Utah

Utah’s first round of BEAD funding opened on February 10, and will close on April 25 . The Utah Broadband Center confirmed to Broadband Breakfast that results were expected to be released by the end of the month. The state has been allocated $317.4 million under the federal BEAD program to address broadband gaps.

A central focus of Utah’s BEAD strategy is expanding middle-mile infrastructure . The state’s digital connectivity plan identifies the Utah Department of Transportation as a key partner in building out this backbone, leveraging its existing assets along state highways to reduce deployment costs and accelerate access.

Utah has also committed to tribal coordination, outlining ongoing consultations with the eight federally recognized tribes within its borders. These efforts aim to support tailored broadband solutions on tribal lands and ensure inclusive implementation timelines.

In parallel with BEAD, Utah launched a Digital Opportunity Grant program on March 24, 2025, which will remain open until May 5.

The state’s equity plan emphasizes cultivating community training opportunities for Utah residents by providing funding for a digital navigator training program. It will work with universities and colleges to provide educational benefits and paid internships for digital navigators.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island launched its BEAD program, allocating $108.7 million to expand high-speed internet access across the state. The application window opened on April 2, with a submission deadline of May 9.

The state has identified 2,879 unserved or underserved homes and businesses across more than 30 municipalities.​ Given the relatively small number of eligible locations, Rhode Island anticipates that its BEAD allocation will be sufficient to achieve universal coverage.

The state's scoring system emphasizes affordability (35 points), minimizing BEAD program outlay (30 points), and fair labor practices (15 points) as primary criteria. Secondary criteria include local and tribal coordination, equitable workforce development, and speed to deployment. ​

“The BEAD Program will ensure that every home and business —regardless of where they’re located—has access to reliable, high-speed internet,” said Secretary of Commerce Liz Tanner. “We’re eager to start these investments in Rhode Island, which strengthen our communities and support Rhode Island’s economic future.”

The launch of Rhode Island’s BEAD Program comes on the heels of a $52 million investment from state funds and the federal Capital Projects Fund to expand broadband to over 16,000 locations.

Nebraska

Project Applications or Nebraska’s BEAD program are due by May 16 . The state has an allocation of $405.3 million.

The Nebraska Broadband Office is prioritizing end-to-end fiber-to-the-premises projects and encouraging applicants to contribute more than the minimum 25% match. Additional priority is given to proposals serving high-poverty areas and persistent poverty counties. Applicants that propose partial coverage may be deprioritized in this first round.

New York

New York’s ConnectALL program is accepting BEAD applications through May 5, with $644 million available to expand broadband across 69,111 locations. Projects are expected to begin in 2025 and may run up to four years.

The state’s scoring emphasizes cost efficiency (30 points), affordability (15), and fair labor practices (30), with secondary points for deployment speed, local and Tribal coordination, and service to anchor institutions. Planned awards will be posted for public comment in the spring and submitted to NTIA by July 25.

Alabama

Alabama’s BEAD window runs through May 22, with $1.4 billion available for broadband expansion. Applications are scored out of 75 points, with 40 points for cost efficiency, 20 points for affordable 1 Gbps service, and 15 for fair labor practices. Secondary criteria include local or Tribal support (10 points), network coverage or technical strength (10), and up to 4 bonus points for offering $30 monthly service to low-income households.