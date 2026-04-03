6G Could Introduce New Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities, Report Finds

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2026 – A Federal Communications Commission advisory group warned that next-generation 6G networks could introduce significant cybersecurity and reliability risks, as increasing reliance on software, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based infrastructure expands potential vulnerabilities.

The report, produced by the FCC’s Communications Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council , examined how emerging technologies expected to support 6G could reshape the threat landscape for wireless networks.

Brian Daly, assistant vice president of government and regulatory affairs at AT&T and a participant in the advisory group, said 6G security will require a more proactive approach than previous generations.

“6G security is not incremental, it’s foundational,” Daly said during a council presentation, adding that early action could “reduce long-term risk, avoid costly retrofits and strengthen U.S. leadership in secure wireless.”

He also emphasized the broader stakes, noting that 6G “will underpin national critical infrastructure” and that issues including “security, reliability, privacy, interoperability must be addressed before deployment.”

Unlike earlier generations, 6G is expected to rely heavily on virtualization and AI-driven network management, which could increase the number of entry points for cyberattacks while making systems more difficult to secure.

The report named artificial intelligence as both a key enabler and a potential risk. While AI could improve network efficiency and automation, it could also introduce new vulnerabilities, including manipulation of algorithms, biased decision-making, and system-level failures.

Supply chain security also remained a concern, with the report noting that reliance on global vendors and complex hardware and software ecosystems could expose networks to foreign influence or compromised components.

In addition, the increasing complexity of 6G architecture, including distributed and cloud-native systems could make it more difficult for operators to detect and respond to threats in real time.

The report also pointed to reliability risks, warning that future networks will support critical infrastructure such as healthcare, transportation, and public safety systems, raising the stakes for outages or disruptions.

Officials said the findings are intended to help policymakers and companies address risks early in the development of 6G technologies, before widespread deployment begins.