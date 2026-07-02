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A Grim Job Outlook Meets a Scrappy Workforce as Administrative Assistants Harness AI

Administrative professionals say adapting is a key part of their day-to-day.

Associated Press

Associated Press

5 min read
A Grim Job Outlook Meets a Scrappy Workforce as Administrative Assistants Harness AI
Photo by Inera Isovic published with permission

July 2, 2026 (AP) – With their numbers already in decline, secretaries and administrative assistants face another growing threat: artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT and Claude that can accomplish aspects of their workload with a tap.

Employment projection data offers a grim outlook for the women-dominated profession that may be particularly vulnerable to AI-induced job displacement compared to the broader workforce. But some admins are embracing the technology — and even using it as a tool to get ahead.

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