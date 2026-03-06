ACLP Study Suggests NTIA Is Steering BEAD Billions to Many Weakling ISPs
ACLP said small ISPs set to expand their markets drastically because of BEAD money may not have 'the bona fides' to meet their deployment commitments
Helios Towers calls Africa the world's top tower growth market.
Amdocs said it is launching a new agentic operating system for managing AI agents across carrier networks
GCI receives 40% of its $1 billion in annual revenue from the Universal Service Fund
Capital budgets already stretched across broadband and capacity are constraining room for GPU investment for the industry.
