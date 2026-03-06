ACLP Study Suggests NTIA Is Steering BEAD Billions to Many Weakling ISPs

💡 ■ Hundreds of NAB Members Visit Capitol Hill to Back Policy Reforms ■ Analyst: Florida Cities Need to Exit Broadband Business ■ Strand Consult: If Big Tech Will Pay for Power, Why Not for USF? ■ Conservative Tennessee Group Wants Nexstar-TEGNA Killed ■ Not the Onion: Left-Wing Lawfare Writer Backs Carr over Colbert on Equal Time ■ Something Is Not Adding Up in the Cable Industry ■ ImOn Names Kirby Underberg to Lead in Minnesota, Wisconsin

BEAD: Is NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth handing out BEAD program billions to a bunch of 99-pound ISP weaklings? That just might be the case. A new report Thursday could be the first yet to identify a major structural flaw in the $42.45 billion BEAD program, perhaps resulting in defaults that fleece taxpayers and deny thousands of consumers the robust broadband service they have been promised. The report, prepared by Alex Karras and Michael Santorelli at the Advanced Communications Law and Policy Institute (ACLP) at New York Law School, identified 24 small ISPs that combined are set to receive $2.5 billion from BEAD under new rules established by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick last June. What the two-dozen ISPs have in common is that they are not large players (in fact, some could even be called puny) and their BEAD commitments will more than double the number of locations they currently serve. Here’s an example cited by Karras and Santorelli: IBT Connect – which has just four broadband locations – has been picked to receive $111.3 million from BEAD to connect 44,906 locations. (More after paywall)

NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth