Affordable Broadband Campaign Launches Website

July 12, 2024 – The Affordable Broadband Campaign announced on Thursday the launch of its official website to support its focus on finding a permanent solution for universal broadband access.

The launch of the website comes after months of efforts from ABC and its partners to support federal initiatives that will bring high-speed, reliable internet access to addresses across the country. Significantly, the campaign included working with Congress to save the Affordable Connectivity Program, which lapsed in May, and developing reforms to the Universal Service Fund, a program to assist low-income customers of telephone and broadband services.

ABC spokesperson Gigi Sohn, executive director of the American Association for Public Broadband, said that the website “will serve as a launching place for our advocacy, a repository for research reports, news items, and more as we push Congress and federal agencies, including the Federal Communications Commission, NTIA, and others to make commitments towards ensuring low-income families are able to get and stay connected to broadband.”

Prior to the launch of its website, ABC led the “Don’t Disconnect US” campaign which generated more than 250,000 emails and calls to Congress to fund the ACP.

The ACP helped connect 23 million low-income American households to the Internet before running out of funding.

“While we will continue to fight for ACP and hope that Congress advances bipartisan proposals to save the program, it is clear that the congressional appropriations process is ill-suited for funding universal access to affordable broadband,” said Chair of the Board of ABC Greg Guice. “We’re here to engage a broad group of stakeholders pushing for change through sustainable solutions, including through the USF programs.”