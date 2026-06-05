Spectrum

After Day Three, AWS-3 Re-Auction Bids Total $95 Million

If the auction brings in less than $2.9 billion, EchoStar is on the hook for the shortfall

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
After Day Three, AWS-3 Re-Auction Bids Total $95 Million
Photo of True North Management Services worker Nick Blase climbing a cell tower in Upper Saint Clair, Pa., on Friday, April 2, 2021 by Gene J. Puskar/AP

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2026 — After three days, total bidding in the government’s first spectrum auction in years sat at about $95 million Friday morning.

That’s still a far cry from the $3.4 billion Dish paid for the AWS-3 licenses before returning them to the Federal Communications Commission. Analysts agreed the auction was getting off to a slow start, but also said there’s a long way to go before it closes.

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