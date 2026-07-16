AI

AI Chatbots at Risk of Spreading Government Restrictions on Speech, New Study Says

U.S.-built AI models are vulnerable to foreign controls when trained on non-English-language data that's been influenced by governments.

Associated Press

Associated Press

4 min read
AI Chatbots at Risk of Spreading Government Restrictions on Speech, New Study Says
Photo of King Charles III

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 (AP) — Ask Claude to make a pamphlet critical of President Donald Trump or Britain's King Charles III, and Anthropic's chatbot would oblige. Prompted to do the same for Thailand's king, Saudi Arabia's crown prince or China's leader, and the artificial intelligence model declined.

It is a key finding from a Meta Oversight Board study released Thursday, showing that major AI systems, including those built in the U.S., are more likely to refuse to criticize restrictive leaders or governments. It raises concerns that the large language models powering chatbots and AI agents could be regurgitating and spreading government influence over online speech as the technology is increasingly adopted worldwide.

CTA Image

Learn about the 3-Part Preview of America250 / Telecom150, a Broadband Breakfast conference on October 1, 2026

America250 / Telecom150
CTA Image

Learn about "Broadband and AI in the Next Congress" at the National Press Club on December 1, 2026

Broadband & AI in the Next Congress
Post tagged in
AI Free Speech Donald Trump China Meta Anthropic OpenAI Hannah Waight Carlos Carrasco-Farré AP

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC to Vote on Proposal for More Direct-to-Device Spectrum in August FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact Broad Coalition Urges NTIA to Make BEAD Network Performance Data Public BEAD Broad Coalition Urges NTIA to Make BEAD Network Performance Data Public NTIA States Tell FCC to Leave Pole Attachment Authority Intact Infrastructure Telecom Experts Urge Congress to Act Against Copper Theft in Capitol Hill Summit AT&T