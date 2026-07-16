WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 (AP) — Ask Claude to make a pamphlet critical of President Donald Trump or Britain's King Charles III, and Anthropic's chatbot would oblige. Prompted to do the same for Thailand's king, Saudi Arabia's crown prince or China's leader, and the artificial intelligence model declined.

It is a key finding from a Meta Oversight Board study released Thursday, showing that major AI systems, including those built in the U.S., are more likely to refuse to criticize restrictive leaders or governments. It raises concerns that the large language models powering chatbots and AI agents could be regurgitating and spreading government influence over online speech as the technology is increasingly adopted worldwide.