Energy

AI Companies Should Release Environmental Impact, Commit to Clean Energy, Says UN Chief

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is calling on artificial intelligence companies to release information about the carbon, water and land used to power their systems, proposing an AI Environmental Transparency Initiative.

Associated Press

Associated Press

4 min read
AI Companies Should Release Environmental Impact, Commit to Clean Energy, Says UN Chief
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a statement during a media conference at the EU summit in Brussels, on March 19, 2026, by Omar Havana/AP

June 23, 2026 (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday called on artificial intelligence companies to release information about the carbon pollution they create, along with the water and land used to power their operations.

While urging action in an address at London Climate Action Week, Guterres proposed the AI Environmental Transparency Initiative, arguing AI companies should measure and disclose the impact of their increasingly in-demand technology — impact which has been cited by opponents as reasons to curb the rapid growth of data centers. These companies have faced mounting pressure, both from governments and locally in areas with data centers that support AI, for increased transparency and more standardized reporting across the industry.

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Energy clean energy Antonio Guterres Data Center AI Climate Action Week United Nations Donald Trump AI Environmental Transparency Initiative

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