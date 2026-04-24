Data Center

Alaska Pushes for Data Center Investment

State plans gas pipeline and fiber expansion to attract developers seeking lower costs and new sites.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

2 min read
Alaska Pushes for Data Center Investment
Photo of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) speaking at the Data Center World conference in Washington.

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2026 – Alaska’s low energy costs, cold climate, and planned infrastructure investments make it a strong location for data center development, Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) said Thursday at Data Center World.

The state is advancing a natural gas pipeline that could deliver power at about five cents per kilowatt hour for industrial users, with construction expected to begin soon and gas flowing later this decade.

He said Alaska’s colder temperatures could reduce cooling costs, with facilities operating at a power usage effectiveness near 1.15, compared to higher levels in warmer states, saving operators significant costs over time.

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