Alaska Pushes for Data Center Investment

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2026 – Alaska’s low energy costs, cold climate, and planned infrastructure investments make it a strong location for data center development, Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) said Thursday at Data Center World.

The state is advancing a natural gas pipeline that could deliver power at about five cents per kilowatt hour for industrial users, with construction expected to begin soon and gas flowing later this decade.

He said Alaska’s colder temperatures could reduce cooling costs, with facilities operating at a power usage effectiveness near 1.15, compared to higher levels in warmer states, saving operators significant costs over time.