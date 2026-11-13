Amazon Leo Launch Delayed One Day
SpaceX’s fifteenth Starship test flight, the first in which the company will attempt to catch the rocket, was still set for Friday evening
SpaceX’s fifteenth Starship test flight, the first in which the company will attempt to catch the rocket, was still set for Friday evening
She’s the first American and woman to hold the position
AT&T kept long distance, its Western Electric equipment factories and its Bell Labs research facility
Retiring Iowa Republican says, ‘federal funds must be tied to specific, auditable deliverables that directly advance the connection of unserved locations to broadband’
Nvidia’s rivals Broadcom, Intel and AMD saw their shares advance Thursday following Huang’s departure