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Amazon Leo Launch Delayed One Day

SpaceX’s fifteenth Starship test flight, the first in which the company will attempt to catch the rocket, was still set for Friday evening

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Amazon Leo Launch Delayed One Day
Photo of the ULA Vulcan rocket holding 40 Amazon Leo satellites at Cape Canaveral Friday, from ULA on X

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2026 – Amazon Leo’s satellite launch was delayed Friday morning after a power interruption.

Originally slated for Friday at about 1:00 p.m. ET, the company’s next batch of 40 satellites are now scheduled to be launched Saturday at 12:32 p.m. ET

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