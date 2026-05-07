Amazon Opens Full Supply Chain to Outside Businesses

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2026 — Amazon has announced it is giving full access to its supply chain to any and all businesses, not just Amazon vendors.

The company hopes this initiative will have the same impact that Amazon Web Services did for online shopping.

“Amazon is bringing the infrastructure, intelligence, and scale of its supply chain services—proven over decades—to businesses everywhere, much like Amazon Web Services did for cloud computing,” said Peter Larsen, vice president of Amazon Supply Chain Services. “With the launch of ASCS, we’re confident we can give any other business access to the same cost efficiency, reliability, and speed that we’ve built for Amazon customers.”

While pieces of this have been in place for more than a decade, now is the first time Amazon will attempt to merge its trucking, air and ocean shipping, and Prime fulfillment services all under one roof . Land’s End, Proctor and Gamble, and American Eagle Outfitters are among the companies who announced they will use this service.

“Amazon is one of our key ecommerce partners, and we’re excited to leverage Amazon Supply Chain Services to position inventory closer to customers so we can reach them even faster,” said Andrew McLean, CEO of Lands’ End. “This consistency is central to our solutions-based approach, enabling us to serve customers with confidence and agility, especially during peak seasons.”