Digital Inclusion

Groups Campaign To Restore Canceled Digital Equity Funding

Communities see setbacks in broadband access a year after funding loss.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

2 min read
Groups Campaign To Restore Canceled Digital Equity Funding
Photo of FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez speaking at Thursday’s virtual event.

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 – A coalition of national broadband and civil rights organizations launched a campaign Thursday pushing Congress to revive federal funding one year after the loss of the Digital Equity Act.

The campaign, led by Hispanic Federation, Hispanic Technology and Telecommunications Partnership, and allied groups, focuses on restoring more than $2 billion allocated under the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for digital navigator initiatives, workforce training, and affordable internet adoption efforts.

Speakers at Thursday’s event said the funding loss was disrupting local outreach efforts nationwide.

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Digital Inclusion Digital Equity Act BEAD Hispanic Federation Hispanic Technology and Telecommunications Partnership NTIA Angela Siefer Chris Lewis Andrew Butcher Public Knowledge Maine Frankie Miranda Marc Morial National Urban League Grace Meng Ben Ray Luján

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