Groups Campaign To Restore Canceled Digital Equity Funding

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 – A coalition of national broadband and civil rights organizations launched a campaign Thursday pushing Congress to revive federal funding one year after the loss of the Digital Equity Act.

The campaign, led by Hispanic Federation, Hispanic Technology and Telecommunications Partnership, and allied groups, focuses on restoring more than $2 billion allocated under the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for digital navigator initiatives, workforce training, and affordable internet adoption efforts.

Speakers at Thursday’s event said the funding loss was disrupting local outreach efforts nationwide.