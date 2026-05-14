Study: With 2.7 Million Subscribers, Starlink is a Top 10 U.S. ISP
The low-Earth orbit satellite provider doubled its global subscriber base in 2025.
The low-Earth orbit satellite provider doubled its global subscriber base in 2025.
The company said it has first active subscribers on BEAD-funded infrastructure.
Communities see setbacks in broadband access a year after funding loss.
Recipients can request a six-month extension after citing permitting delays, material shortages, and weather disruptions.
Median usage for fiber subscribers is triple that of cable's DOCSIS platform, report says.