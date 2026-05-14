Satellite

Study: With 2.7 Million Subscribers, Starlink is a Top 10 U.S. ISP

The low-Earth orbit satellite provider doubled its global subscriber base in 2025.

Abby Larkin

1 min read
Study: With 2.7 Million Subscribers, Starlink is a Top 10 U.S. ISP
Photo of Elon Musk, arriving at the U.S. District Court in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, by Godofredo A. Vásquez / AP.

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 – Elon Musk’s Starlink is expanding the broadband market by serving rural communities.

New Street Research found that Starlink has 10 million subscribers globally, with 2.7 million of them in the U.S. The company has become a Top 10 U.S. Internet Service Provider.

The study found that cable has 60% of the U.S. broadband market, and only 20% of Starlink subscribers were former cable subscribers, meaning that very few are switching from cable to Starlink.

More than 85% of the company’s subscribers come from mostly rural areas, where internet access is hardest to get. Customers who are subscribing to Starlink are often new to broadband, with 10% of subscribers being new to broadband, New Street found.

Post tagged in
Satellite LEO Elon Musk Starlink

Read more

Popular Tags

Nebraska’s Vistabeam Turns on BEAD Connection FCC There’s an Opportunity to Connect America's 44 Million Apartment Residents Broadband's Impact Nebraska’s Vistabeam Turns on BEAD Connection BEAD Nebraska’s Vistabeam Turns on BEAD Connection NTIA Arthur Sidney: Broadband Is Becoming AI Infrastructure. Who Actually Controls It? Infrastructure FCC Approves Verizon’s $1 Billion Spectrum Purchase From Array AT&T
#if @member /if