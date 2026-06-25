Satellite

Amazon, Satellite Providers Form New Trade Association for NGSOs

SpaceX, the largest NGSO, did not join as a founding member

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

1 min read
Amazon, Satellite Providers Form New Trade Association for NGSOs
Photo of SpaceConnect Executive Director David Redl speaking at the Fabric Forward conference in Seattle, Washington in October 2025.

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 — Amazon, Iridium, Telesat and Globalstar announced the formation of a new trade association called SpaceConnect, which will represent the non-geostationary satellite (NGSO) economy.

The SpaceConnect Association will advocate for policies that support the global growth, innovation and deployment of NGSO satellite systems. The group will engage with international institutions, governments, and the industry to ensure NGSO systems play a central role in advancing global connectivity, economic development and space sustainability.

CTA Image

Learn about America250 / Telecom150

Learn about America250 / Telecom150
Post tagged in
Satellite NGSO Amazon Iridium Telesat Globalstar SpaceX AST SpaceMobile Tim Farrer David Redl Julie Kearney National Telecommunications and Information Administration FCC Space Bureau

Read more

Popular Tags

From the Beginning, Politics Triggered Broadcasting FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact Oregon Moves Forward on BEAD Contracts, But Astound Backs Out BEAD House NTIA Oversight Hearing Set for Next Week NTIA Broadband Breakfast on July 1, 2026 - 1977-2026: Computing, the Internet and Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure California Regulator Suing FCC Over Copper Preemption Rule AT&T