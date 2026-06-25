Amazon, Satellite Providers Form New Trade Association for NGSOs

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 — Amazon, Iridium, Telesat and Globalstar announced the formation of a new trade association called SpaceConnect, which will represent the non-geostationary satellite (NGSO) economy.

The SpaceConnect Association will advocate for policies that support the global growth, innovation and deployment of NGSO satellite systems. The group will engage with international institutions, governments, and the industry to ensure NGSO systems play a central role in advancing global connectivity, economic development and space sustainability.