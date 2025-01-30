Sign in Subscribe
satellite

Amazon Sues to Stop Bezos-Owned Washington Post From Getting Public Records

The records concern Project Kuiper, Amazon's initiative to provide internet through satellites in space.

Associated Press

Associated Press

2 min read
Amazon Sues to Stop Bezos-Owned Washington Post From Getting Public Records
Illustration from TechSpot

Jan. 30, 2025 – Amazon is suing a Washington state agency to prevent the release of some company materials to The Washington Post, the newspaper which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

In a lawsuit filed this week in King County Superior Court, the Seattle-based company asked the court to step in and block the release of documents that include “trade secrets” about Project Kuiper, an Amazon initiative to provide internet through satellites in space.

The files were collected by the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries during four on-site investigations of a Project Kuiper facility between August and October of last year, according to Amazon’s lawsuit.

Post tagged in
satellite AP Project Kuiper Amazon Jeff Bezos Washington Post washington Washington state

Read more

Popular Tags

Consumer Advocates to FCC: Deny T-Mobile’s Acquisition of UScellular FCC Supreme Court Upholds TikTok Sell-or-Ban Law Broadband's Impact USTelecom CEO to Trump: Copper Networks Looking for Parts on eBay NTIA Commerce Committee to Hold Vote on Nominee Lutnick BEAD Let's Make a Deal, Trump Edition Infrastructure FCC’s Broadband Mapping Fabric Will Now Drive Other Agency Programs Broadband Mapping and Data