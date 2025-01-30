Amazon Sues to Stop Bezos-Owned Washington Post From Getting Public Records

Jan. 30, 2025 – Amazon is suing a Washington state agency to prevent the release of some company materials to The Washington Post, the newspaper which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

In a lawsuit filed this week in King County Superior Court, the Seattle-based company asked the court to step in and block the release of documents that include “trade secrets” about Project Kuiper, an Amazon initiative to provide internet through satellites in space.

The files were collected by the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries during four on-site investigations of a Project Kuiper facility between August and October of last year, according to Amazon’s lawsuit.