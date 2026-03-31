Analyst Predicts Q1 Broadband Losses at Charter

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2026 – Increased competition may be driving broadband losses at Charter, according to a Wall Street analyst.

UBS analyst John C. Hodulik released on Monday his predictions for Charter ahead the company's first quarter results, finding that Charter will have losses across its product offerings except for mobile, in line with industry trends. Charter is announcing Q1 results on April 24 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Hodulik predicted that Charter’s broadband business will suffer the most losses, and noted an expected net loss of 98,000 customers, compared to a net loss of 59,000 in Q1 of last year.

Hodulik noted that increased competition from fixed wireless and fiber expansion has led to more options on the market and expected the competitive environment dynamic to play out the remainder of the year.

If that trend holds, Houdlik said he expects Charter to lose a total of 400,000 broadband customers in 2026. This rate of decrease would still be in line with the previous year.

Despite little predicted growth in video subscriptions, Hodulik expects Charter to continue to outperform on its video and streaming offerings, predicting a loss of 81,000 video subscribers compared to a loss of 181,000 last year. Last quarter, Charter gained 44,000 video subscribers. Hodulik attributed video losses to programming cost increased passed through to customers.

Mobile net ads are expected to hit 410,000, down from 507,000 in Q1 of last year due to price increases for service, according to Hodulik.