Analysts Tell Congress to Go Big, Write a New Telecom Law
New York Law School analysts said the aging Communications Act has left the FCC unable to act on major issues without explicit congressional authorization.
House hearing pit consumer protection concerns against fears of stifled innovation.
Kuiper plans to expand service to five countries by the first half of 2026.
Users of the 900 MHz band fear interference, which NextNav maintains it could avoid.
As federal digital equity programs wind down, researchers are needed to help build sustainable models that keep communities connected.
