Anthropic Partners with SpaceX to Expand AI Capacity
Anthropic will gain access to 300 megawatts of AI compute, doubling code rates.
Anthropic will gain access to 300 megawatts of AI compute, doubling code rates.
The author praises the Eighth Circuit for striking down the FCC's digital discrimination rule, arguing that it imported disparate-impact liability into the broadband market.
Wireless carriers, who would be on the hook, have opposed the idea.
The SECURE Data Act would attempt to protect consumers while preempting conflicting state laws.
Low-cost 1 Gig fiber service will be available to nonprofits in Addison County.