AI

Anthropic Partners with SpaceX to Expand AI Capacity

Anthropic will gain access to 300 megawatts of AI compute, doubling code rates.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

2 min read
Anthropic Partners with SpaceX to Expand AI Capacity
Photo Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2026 – Anthropic announced a major computing partnership with SpaceX on Wednesday to expand the infrastructure behind its Claude artificial intelligence platform.

Under the agreement, Anthropic will gain access to 300 megawatts of new artificial intelligence computing capacity through SpaceX’s Colossus 1 facility in Memphis, Tennessee, which houses more than 220,000 Nvidia GPUs.

It is also exploring partnerships with SpaceX to develop multiple gigawatts of orbital AI computing infrastructure.

Post tagged in
AI Data Center Anthropic SpaceX Amazon Google Broadcom Microsoft NVIDIA Fluidstack AWS Trainium SpaceX’s Colossus 1

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