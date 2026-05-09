Anthropic Partners with SpaceX to Expand AI Capacity

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2026 – Anthropic announced a major computing partnership with SpaceX on Wednesday to expand the infrastructure behind its Claude artificial intelligence platform.

Under the agreement, Anthropic will gain access to 300 megawatts of new artificial intelligence computing capacity through SpaceX’s Colossus 1 facility in Memphis, Tennessee, which houses more than 220,000 Nvidia GPUs.

It is also exploring partnerships with SpaceX to develop multiple gigawatts of orbital AI computing infrastructure.