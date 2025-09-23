Sign in Subscribe
Arizona, eX², and Cox Partner on 20-Year Fiber Deal to Expand Rural Broadband

New lease agreement will expand rural broadband in Arizona.

Photo of mile marker 282 along Interstate 17 in Arizona, a key north–south corridor connecting Phoenix and Flagstaff, from the Arizona Department of Transportation site

Sept. 23, 2025 - eX² Technology, in partnership with the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Arizona Commerce Authority, has finalized a 20-year agreement with Cox Communications to lease 141 miles of dark fiber along the I-17 corridor, advancing Arizona’s effort to expand broadband in underserved communities.

The deal directly supports an existing E-rate project to connect schools and libraries in northern Arizona. Cox plans to extend service to 1,700 households, a school, a library, a post office, and local businesses in Black Canyon City.

Governor Katie Hobbs called the project a milestone for the state’s ConnectAllAZ initiative, which leverages more than $140 million in federal funding to expand middle-mile infrastructure. That backbone runs not only along I-17 but also I-19 and I-40W, creating an open-access network that will allow providers to deliver faster and more reliable last-mile service.

“This agreement not only helps bring high-speed broadband to schools and communities that need it most—it also underscores our shared commitment to closing the digital divide,” said Kyle Hildebrand, chief revenue officer of eX² Technology.

