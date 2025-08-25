Arkansas Releases BEAD Plan with 76% Fiber Coverage, 16% LEO

August 24, 2025 — Arkansas released its draft final proposal for distributing federal broadband funding Friday, outlining plans to connect all 79,272 unserved and underserved locations in the state for just $308.3 million — less than a third of its $1 billion allocation under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

The proposal, which entered a seven-day public comment period ending Friday, August 29, represents one of the most cost-efficient broadband deployment plans in the nation, with an average subsidy of just $3,889 per location, according to the Arkansas State Broadband Office draft report.

"This Final Proposal represents one of the strongest BEAD programs in the nation," said Glen Howie, Arkansas broadband director, is quoted in the draft proposal. "It is the product of rigorous competition, careful stewardship of taxpayer dollars, and an unwavering focus on eliminating the digital divide in Arkansas."

Technology mix emphasizes fiber while embracing alternatives

Arkansas plans to deploy fiber-optic connections to 76% of locations, with low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite serving 16%, licensed fixed wireless covering 7%, and hybrid technologies reaching the remaining 1%.

Arkansas’s technology split comes amid other states finalizing revised BEAD picks after the NTIA’s restructuring notice. Virginia’s draft final proposal targets fiber to 81% of eligible locations and LEO satellite to nearly 10%, with the remainder via cable and fixed wireless.

Louisiana’s draft plan would put about 80% of locations on fiber and roughly 8–9% on LEO, with the balance split between cable and fixed wireless.

On per-location costs, Arkansas’s $3,889 average is in line with Louisiana’s revised average of about $3,900 per location cited in that state’s draft plan.

The state received 730 applications from 33 internet service providers during its "Benefit of the Bargain" round of bidding in July, with each eligible location attracting an average of 3.1 applications. Ultimately, 23 ISPs were ultimately selected for preliminary awards.

The state broadband office reported savings of more than $275 million compared to the previous version of the program designed under the Biden Administration, attributing the reduction to the competitive bidding process and elimination of non-statutory requirements following the federal restructuring notice.

"Leveraging the state's conservative, market-driven approach to the BEAD Program, the Arkansas State Broadband Office has long held itself to the standard of awarding the right technology for the right location at a reasonable cost to the taxpayer," Howie said in the report.

Local economic impact

More than $200 million in grant awards will go to Arkansas-based companies, ensuring the program drives economic development within the state while achieving universal broadband coverage.

Arkansas evaluated all technologies based on their ability to meet minimum speed requirements of 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) download * 20 Mbps upload, while considering factors such as geography, topography, density, and weather patterns.