Arkansas Tackles Large-Scale Permitting Challenges

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2026 – Arkansas broadband officials released a new permitting toolkit Wednesday.

The 75-page toolkit released by the Arkansas State Broadband Office was designed to centralize federal, state and local permitting guidance for broadband providers awarded in the state’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

Glen Howie, Arkansas state broadband director, said coordination across agencies and jurisdictions has emerged as the state’s biggest permitting challenge so far.

“A lot of the work happening right now is about making sure providers are positioned to move efficiently once construction begins,” Howie said in comments to Broadband Breakfast.

The toolkit covers federal permits and consultations, state and local permits, utility locates, private access authorizations and environmental review coordination.

“These projects often involve multiple agencies, multiple jurisdictions, and multiple timelines all at once,” Howie said. “One project may involve environmental review, highway crossings, railroad coordination, utility locates, and local permitting simultaneously.”

“The toolkit gives awardees one centralized resource so they can better understand expectations upfront, avoid delays where possible, and move projects forward more efficiently.”

Arkansas also launched a bi-monthly BEAD permitting roundtable in coordination with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, bringing together federal agencies, state agencies and BEAD awardees to identify problems before they slow projects.

According to the state’s toolkit, projects may require coordination with agencies including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service and Arkansas Historic Preservation Program depending on project location and construction methods.

The toolkit details permitting requirements involving wetlands, navigable waterways, highway rights-of-way, utility crossings and environmental reviews tied to the National Environmental Policy Act, Endangered Species Act and National Historic Preservation Act.

Howie said providers are already advancing engineering, permitting and environmental review activities ahead of construction.

“We’re already moving into active execution,” he said.

Arkansas released the toolkit as lawmakers in Washington push for more oversight of permits related to the broadband expansion program.

A Senate bill released April 30 wouldrequire NTIA to develop federal permitting tracking tools and improve coordination for broadband projects undergoing environmental review.