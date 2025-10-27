As Judges Admit AI Drafted Faulty Orders, Sen. Grassley Demands Oversight

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2025 — The courts learned the hard way what happens when AI drafts the law.

On Thursday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) released responses from two federal judges who admitted their staff used generative artificial intelligence to draft and docket erroneous court orders.

Grassley posts on X , mocking judges for AI usage.

Judge Henry T. Wingate of Mississippi’s Southern District said a law clerk used the AI tool Perplexity “strictly as a foundational drafting assistant,” but an unfinished draft was mistakenly posted to the docket as a final order. The document misquoted state law and referenced individuals who were not part of the case. “This was a mistake,” Wingate wrote. “It was a draft that should have never been docketed.”