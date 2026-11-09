AST SpaceMobile Pushing Back Near-Term Satellite Deployment Milestone

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2026 – AST SpaceMobile is further pushing back its satellite deployment milestones, but is still planning to have intermittent service available in the U.S. by the end of the year.

CEO Abel Avellan said on the company’s earnings call Monday that AST was now aiming to have 45 satellites in orbit in mid-2027. That milestone is what the company has said will be necessary for continuous direct-to-device service and something it had initially hoped to achieve this year.