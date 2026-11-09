Earnings

AST SpaceMobile Pushing Back Near-Term Satellite Deployment Milestone

The company is planning to build its own rocket amid a shortage of launch space, something analysts are skeptical of

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
AST SpaceMobile Pushing Back Near-Term Satellite Deployment Milestone
Photo of AST SpaceMobile manufacturing facility in Midland, Texas, from the company

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2026 – AST SpaceMobile is further pushing back its satellite deployment milestones, but is still planning to have intermittent service available in the U.S. by the end of the year.

CEO Abel Avellan said on the company’s earnings call Monday that AST was now aiming to have 45 satellites in orbit in mid-2027. That milestone is what the company has said will be necessary for continuous direct-to-device service and something it had initially hoped to achieve this year. 

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Earnings AST SpaceMobile Abel Avellan andy johnson SpaceX AT&T Verizon David Barden eric berger

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