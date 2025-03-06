Astound to Compete with Comcast in Scranton, Pa., Mayor Says

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2025 – The City of Scranton, Pa., home to 75,000 residents, may soon have a competitor to Comcast in the cable TV market, Mayor Paige G. Cognetti (D) announced Wednesday.

The proposed agreement with Astound Broadband would give the company three years to build the local cable network at no cost to the city. Astound would be the first cable competitor to Comcast in Scranton.

“Local competition helps drive down the price of services for our residents, which is why we’re pleased to welcome Astound to Scranton,” Cognetti said, adding, “a new cable provider offers new opportunities for citizens to stay informed and entertained.”

Interestingly, Cognetti did not mention internet or broadband services in Wednesday’s announcement. However, according to its website, Astound provides broadband internet and voice, in addition to cable TV, via fiber technology.

Astound is required to obtain a franchise from the city to provide cable TV services, the terms of which include quarterly payments to the city equal to 5 percent of its gross local revenues. Broadband revenue is exempt from the 5 percent fee.

“Scranton will receive revenues from Astound to fund capital expenditures for government and educational access broadcasting, according to legislation presented to the Scranton City Council,” the mayor’s announcement said.