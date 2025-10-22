Earnings

AT&T Adds 270,000 Fixed Wireless, 288,000 Fiber Subs

The company said it was already deploying EchoStar spectrum through a leasing arrangement.

Jake Neenan

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2025 – AT&T added 270,000 fixed wireless subscribers in the third quarter of 2025, the company announced Wednesday.

That’s the most since the company began widely offering the service in 2023, and brings its total to more than 1.2 million. The number outpaced Wall Street expectations of 208,000 and doubled additions from the same quarter last year.

The carrier had initially talked about the service as a way of keeping customers on board in places where it was replacing outdated copper lines with fiber, but fixed wireless has become a part of AT&T’s plan to push bundled home and mobile broadband. AT&T CEO John Stankey said on the company’s earnings call that 50 percent of the company’s fixed wireless subscribers also take mobile service.

