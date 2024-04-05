AT&T Announces $3 Billion Investment to Closing Digital Divide

The company said it will continue to offer an affordable internet service as the Affordable Connectivity Program ends.

April 5, 2024—Saving that it was motivated by the looming demise of the Affordable Connectivity Program, AT&T on Thursday announced a $3 billion commitment to closing the digital divide over the next six years.

As the Federal Government’s Affordable Connectivity Program winds down later this spring absent additional funding from Congress, AT&T said it will continue to offer its service dubbed "Access."

AT&T plans to make the internet more affordable for customers by providing qualifying households with high-speed internet for $30 per month, the company said. This service includes Wi-Fi at no additional charge and does not include deposit fees. The company will expand connectivity offers to include AT&T Prepaid, Cricket and other connectivity solutions as they become available.

The company said that it had committed $5 billion to closing the digital divide . AT&T said that it expects the investment will connect 25 million new homes to high-speed internet.

AT&T highlighted a study that 42 million homes do not have access to reliable broadband, necessitating urgent action.

“Connectivity is critical for success and prosperity in America today. Whether it’s a first-generation high school graduate applying for college, a veteran accessing telehealth services, or a grandparent connecting with their family thousands of miles away — we want to help unlock greater possibility for the millions of people who remain unconnected” said AT&T CEO John Stankey in the release.

Continuing to offer low-cost internet service

The company also said that it will continue to offer an affordable internet service as the Affordable Connectivity Program nears its conclusion .

Referring to its "Access" service, the company said: “Access makes the internet more affordable for customers by providing qualifying households with high-speed internet for $30 per month. This service includes Wi-Fi at no additional charge and does not include deposit fees. The company will expand connectivity offers to include AT&T Prepaid, Cricket and other connectivity solutions as they become available.”

Megan Ketterer, Director of Public Policy and Communications at AT&T, said that the $3 billion in additional funding will help the company expand broadband affordability and funding for underserved communities.

“We’re investing historic amounts in expanding our 5G and fiber networks,” Ketterer told Broadband Breakfast, “We’re offering discounted service plans from AT&T Prepaid, Cricket and other, forthcoming services.”

Ketterer told Broadband Breakfast that they plan on expanding their Connected Learning Centers, facilities that provide free resources and connectivity to those who struggle with acquiring internet access.

She said that the company plans to open its 50th connected learning center by the summer, and that they "help Americans of all ages learn how to safely use email and search, as well as how to transact online such as by paying bills, applying for jobs and submitting college applications."