AT&T Brings Connectivity to California Through $19 Billion Investment

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 – AT&T is committing to invest $19 billion in California’s fiber and wireless networks, bringing high-speed connectivity, innovation and economic growth to the state.

The company announced plans to upgrade its copper-based services to fiber and wireless services, helping preserve energy and invest in modern services. AT&T is working to close the digital divide and offer affordable options for Californians, reaching a total of $35 billion invested over the next 10 years in the state’s network.

The upgrade is expected to bring fiber to over 4 million households and businesses in the state by the end of 2030, upgrading nine million fiber locations. The wireless network will also help the carrier expand to 1,200 cell sites in rural, suburban, and urban communities to support increasing network traffic.

This announcement comes shortly after AT&T filed a lawsuit on May 20 against California officials, seeking to obtain a court order declaring it does not have to continue offering copper wire phone services to new customers. California law requires the carrier to maintain the old telephone network. However, the company says only 3% of households still rely on the phone service, and it will take a year-long phased approach to upgrade the areas.

The company is also petitioning the Federal Communications Commission for permission to discontinue the older, traditional service in areas of California where it offers faster, more reliable service. It is also asking the FCC to state that California’s rules that require AT&T to maintain the old service are preempted by federal standards.

“Californians depend on and expect fast, reliable connectivity every day, and AT&T is committed to delivering it,” said California President of AT&T, Susan Santana. This opportunity delivers better service for Californians by offering future-ready fiber and wireless services at affordable prices.

Fiber and wireless provide the necessary infrastructure to support AI and other data intensive applications while maintaining energy efficiency, AT&T said. Switching to fiber also helps prevent copper theft. By making the switch, AT&T expects to save 300 million kilowatt-hours annually in California by 2023, equivalent to emissions from 17 million gallons of gasoline.

To carry out this upgrade, AT&T expects to hire hundreds of technicians to install fiber and decommission copper wiring. It has also committed to recruiting, upskilling, and training skilled technicians that will help maintain the telecommunications infrastructure. The investment will help strengthen California’s economy.