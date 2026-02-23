AT&T, Cal Advocates Reach Partial Deal on California Copper Retirement

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2026 – AT&T and the consumer advocacy office of California’s telecom regulator have reached a partial agreement on future copper retirement rules.

The California Public Utilities Commission is looking to update its carrier of last resort (COLR) rules, which govern when an incumbent telecom provider can decommission its infrastructure in a given area. AT&T has unsuccessfully tried to relieve itself of COLR status in the state amid a nationwide effort to turn off its aging copper network.

A CPUC staff proposal , which hasn’t yet been adopted by the commissioners, would allow COLRs to apply to relinquish COLR status in areas with sufficient competition from other companies providing wireline broadband and/or mobile service. COLRs would after five years have to start deploying broadband to locations where they still had COLR status.