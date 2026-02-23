Infrastructure

AT&T, Cal Advocates Reach Partial Deal on California Copper Retirement

The two agreed companies should be able to decommission infrastructure in exchange for fiber deployment commitments.

Jake Neenan

Photo of Ernesto Falcon, Program Manager in the Communications and Broadband Policy Branch at the Public Advocates Office of the CPUC, from LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2026 – AT&T and the consumer advocacy office of California’s telecom regulator have reached a partial agreement on future copper retirement rules. 

The California Public Utilities Commission is looking to update its carrier of last resort (COLR) rules, which govern when an incumbent telecom provider can decommission its infrastructure in a given area. AT&T has unsuccessfully tried to relieve itself of COLR status in the state amid a nationwide effort to turn off its aging copper network.

A CPUC staff proposal, which hasn’t yet been adopted by the commissioners, would allow COLRs to apply to relinquish COLR status in areas with sufficient competition from other companies providing wireline broadband and/or mobile service. COLRs would after five years have to start deploying broadband to locations where they still had COLR status.

Infrastructure AT&T CPUC Cal Advocates California

