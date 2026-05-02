Briefs

AT&T Cuts Home Broadband Price for Low-Income Americans

Families who qualify for federal assistance will receive a $25 discount.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

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AT&T Cuts Home Broadband Price for Low-Income Americans
Screenshot of AT&T Vice President Josh Goodell speaking at a telecom event from November 2019.

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2026 — AT&T is celebrating its ten-year anniversary of Access from AT&T with a $25 discount from AT&T Internet Air, the company’s 5G broadband service.

“This expansion using Internet Air matters because in many communities, wired home internet is not yet available, and this gives families a new way to get online using the fast and reliable AT&T 5G network,” said Josh Goodell, vice president of AT&T Broadband and Converged Products.

Access from AT&T is the company’s home internet service for low-income families. Families who qualify under 18 federal assistance programs are also eligible for Internet Air, “with no drilling or technician required,” the company said. 

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AT&T Internet Air normally costs $60 a month, or $47 with an unlimited mobile plan. The new $25 discount covers roughly 83% of the now‑defunct Affordable Connectivity Program’s $30 monthly discount.

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