Luján, Matsui Introduce Bill to Fund Digital Literacy

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2026 – A nonprofit foundation to fund digital literacy and broadband adoption efforts nationwide would be established under legislation introduced Wednesday.

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., and Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., introduced the Digital Opportunity Foundation Act of 2026 , which would create a foundation to leverage public and private funding for programs that help Americans access and use broadband, digital devices, and emerging technologies.

The foundation would supplement the work of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the Federal Communications Commission by awarding grants, supporting research, providing training, and collecting data on digital inclusion needs.