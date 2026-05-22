Google Bets $15 Billion on Missouri Data Center
The investment comes as a nearby Amazon project faces a lawsuit over transparency.
The investment comes as a nearby Amazon project faces a lawsuit over transparency.
Legislation would create a nonprofit to fund digital literacy and broadband adoption nationwide.
Most funding would be required to reach local government directly.
Realizing AI's full potential requires the U.S. to build a secure, high-capacity national fiber intranet alongside the public internet.