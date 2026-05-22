Google Bets $15 Billion on Missouri Data Center

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2026 – A $15 billion Google data center is headed to Montgomery County, Missouri.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe announced the investment Wednesday. Local officials are already facing backlash over a separate Amazon Web Services data center project currently under development a few miles away near New Florence.

“Google's historic investment in Montgomery County is a testament to Missouri's growing reputation as a premier destination for innovation and next-generation technology,” Kehoe said in a release .