Data Center

Google Bets $15 Billion on Missouri Data Center

The investment comes as a nearby Amazon project faces a lawsuit over transparency.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

2 min read
Google Bets $15 Billion on Missouri Data Center
Photo of construction of Google's Project Mica data center in Kansas City, Mo., by Jake Weller/KSHB.

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2026 – A $15 billion Google data center is headed to Montgomery County, Missouri.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe announced the investment Wednesday. Local officials are already facing backlash over a separate Amazon Web Services data center project currently under development a few miles away near New Florence.

“Google's historic investment in Montgomery County is a testament to Missouri's growing reputation as a premier destination for innovation and next-generation technology,” Kehoe said in a release.

Post tagged in
Data Center Google Missouri Mike Kehoe Montgomery County Energy Impact Fund Ruth Porat Alphabet Ameren Ryan Poston Festus

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