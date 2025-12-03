AT&T Drops DEI Policies with $23 Billion Spectrum Deal Needing FCC Approval

💡 ▪️Roth: Stay Tuned on Use of $21 Billion in BEAD Savings▪️Cruz Backs Carr on Cybersecurity Policy Move▪️Hispanic Groups Support Charter-Cox on Broadband Pricing▪️Five Jokes You Might Hear at Tonight’s FCBA Dinner ▪ Build American AI (BAAI) to spend $10M to Promote National AI Plan▪️Report: North Dakota Will Be First to Close Digital Divide▪️Mediacom Offers $29.99 Broadband Plan for Seniors▪️Virginia County to Offer Free Starlink for Telehealth Patients▪️Cable One Rolls Out Mobile Plans▪️People: EVP DeDe Lea Leaving Paramount Skydance on Jan. 5

AT&T: With a major spectrum deal awaiting Trump administration approval, AT&T has dropped its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies and programs under pressure from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who has said corporate DEI policies would likely stand in the way of transaction approvals. “The legal landscape governing diversity, equity, and inclusion policies and programs has changed, said Senior EVP and General Counsel David McAtee in a Dec. 1, 2025 letter to Carr, who posted it on his X feed Tuesday. “We have closely followed the recent Executive Orders, Supreme Court rulings, and guidance issued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and have adjusted our employment and business practices to ensure that they comply with all applicable laws and related requirements, including ending DEI-related policies … not just in name but in substance.” (More after paywall.)

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr noted on his X feed that conservative activist Robby Starbuck (right) disclosed AT&T’s shift on DEI back in March, 2025.