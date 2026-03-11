AT&T Marks 150 Years Since First Telephone Call

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2026 – AT&T on Tuesday marked the 150th anniversary of the first telephone call, commemorating the invention by Alexander Graham Bell that helped launch the modern telecommunications industry.

Bell placed the first successful telephone call on March 10, 1876, summoning his assistant Thomas Watson with the now famous words, “Mr. Watson, come here, I want to see you.” Bell later formed the Bell Telephone Company, which eventually evolved into American Telephone and Telegraph, now known as AT&T.

The company said the anniversary reflects the transformation of communications technology over the past century and a half. What began with copper telephone lines has developed into networks built on fiber-optic infrastructure and wireless technologies.

AT&T said its network now carries roughly an exabyte of data, about one billion gigabytes on an average day. Voice calls now represent a smaller portion of network traffic as text messaging, video streaming, and other data services dominate modern communications. The company said that in 2025, about three times more text messages than voice calls traveled across its network.

AT&T said it continues investing in fiber broadband and fifth-generation wireless networks to meet growing demand for high-speed connectivity. The company also pointed to emerging technologies such as connected vehicles, industrial internet devices, and artificial intelligence applications as drivers of future network growth.