AT&T Planning FirstNet Direct-to-Cell Tests This Year

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2025 – AT&T and satellite company AST SpaceMobile received federal approval to test direct-to-cell services on the carrier’s public safety network, the companies said Wednesday.

AT&T operates its FirstNet network, a nationwide network for first responders and public safety users, via a contract with the Commerce Department. It hit 7 million connections last month.

“With this new approval, we envision select first responders” on FirstNet “will trial public-safety-grade satellite communications later this year,” AT&T said in a statement. The test is planned for up to 45 handsets, according to the companies’ application with the FCC.

The network uses 700 MegaHertz band spectrum set aside for public safety users, which AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird satellites will use to provide the direct-to-cell service. The satellite provider has five of those units in orbit, with plans to launch more this spring and hit a constellation of 60 by 2026.

The companies have already tested push-to-talk service via satellite, according to AT&T. The carrier is also partnering with AST SpaceMobile on forthcoming consumer direct-to-cell service, which the companies got approval to start testing on the BlueBird satellites earlier this year and successfully tested a video call over satellite.

AST SpaceMobile is also one of Verizon’s direct-to-device partners, with the companies also successfully testing a video call earlier this year. The carrier also has a deal with Skylo, which partners with major satellite providers.

For its part, T-Mobile has partnered with SpaceX – and got a power level waiver from the FCC last month to help. Text-only direct-to-device service from the companies is in beta testing until July. It’s set to be made available to AT&T and Verizon customers for $20 per month. T-Mobile subscribers on more premium plans will get it for free, and other customers will have to pay $15 per month.

The direct-to-cell tests are limited to FirstNet’s current spectrum licenses, but the network is in line to get access to more airwaves. The FCC is set to eventually allow FirstNet to access unallocated portions of the 4.9 GHz band, spectrum set aside for local public safety users.