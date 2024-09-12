Bandwidth Hogs Putting Strain on Cable Networks

WASHINGTON, September 12, 2024 – Bandwidth hogs, users consuming more than 5 terabytes of data per month, increasingly contribute to congestion issues on shared cable networks, degrading the quality of service for other subscribers.

While this group remains relatively small, the number of subscribers consuming 5 TB or more per month has grown rapidly, up by 77% since last year according to a recent OpenVault study .

In a webinar on Thursday, OpenVault CEO Mark Trudeau emphasized the outsized impact these power users have on network performance.

“Subscribers using over 5 terabytes (TB) are growing very rapidly,” he said, adding "in some cases, just one or two subscribers can consume up to 80% of the available bandwidth on a given node during peak hours."

OpenVault’s report released in August identified that broadband usage trends observed in the second quarter of 2024 could further exacerbate congestion issues.

The OpenVault report revealed that "power users" — defined as consumers using at least 1 TB of data per month — now make up 18.2% of all broadband subscribers, up from 15% last year."

“It's not going to be long before we're seeing 20 to 25% of subscribers consuming over a terabyte,” Trudeau said. The OpenVault report projected that this group will surpass 20% of subscribers by the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, the number of users consuming 2 TB or more per month saw a 31% rise year-over-year, while those using 5 TB or more, grew by a remarkable 77% since 2Q23.

The report found average monthly data consumed by subscribers also increased by 9.7%, to reach 585.8 gigabits, compared to 533.8 gigabits in the same quarter last year.

Trudeau discussed a diminishing correlation between broadband speed and data consumption. While higher speeds used to indicate higher usage, this is no longer the case.

Instead, network health — particularly congestion — has become a more important factor. He gave examples of ISPs with faster networks seeing lower overall usage compared to those with healthier, less congested networks.

A key challenge mentioned was the strain on upstream capacity, which is especially problematic for cable operators using DOCSIS technology. Trudeau emphasized that upstream traffic is growing much faster than downstream, driven by activities like video uploads, cloud services, and live streaming.

"We’re growing at close to 16% year-over-year on the upstream side, compared to 9.3% on downstream," Trudeau said. This growth outpaces the infrastructure upgrades many cable providers have implemented, putting significant pressure on their networks.

OpenVault highlighted several key software tools during the event aimed at helping cable operators manage bandwidth hogs and optimize network performance.

The Vantage Solutions Suite , an integrated platform designed by OpenVault to address these challenges, utilizes software tools that work together to detect network impairments, automatically adjust network profiles in real-time, and manage heavy bandwidth users.

This allows operators to improve service quality, and handle growing data demands, while extending the lifespan of their networks.