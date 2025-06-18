Sign in Subscribe
BEAD

BEAD Applicants in Georgia Face June 25 Deadline to Stay Eligible

Georgia broadband office sets one-week window for providers to re-submit letters of intent.

Patricia Blume

Patricia Blume

3 min read
Screenshot of Jessica Simmons, deputy chief information office and executive director of the Georgia Broadband Program, at a BEAD application webinar on Wednesday, June 18, 2025

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2025 – The Georgia Technology Authority warned prospective applicants Wednesday they have just one week to submit new letters of intent in order to participate in the state’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. 

With the federal deadline for states to re-submit final BEAD proposals set for September 4, Jessica Simmons, deputy state chief information officer and executive director of the Georgia broadband program, announced the state plans to submit its Initial Proposal Correction Letter by June 27. That's the required update to its BEAD plan following recent changes to federal rules by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

The webinar for potential applicants marked the first public event on Georgia’s revised BEAD strategy following recent changes to the program. The state’s correction letter must be approved by NTIA before Georgia can re-open its grant portal, which the state expects to happen within three business days of approval. Then the state can officially restart its subgrantee selection process.

Post tagged in
BEAD Georgia Jessica Simmons Georgia Technology Authority Greg Turton Southern Fiber Worx

