BEAD Data Creates Opportunities for Non-Awardees

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2026 – Winning a grant from the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program may not be the only path to gaining a competitive edge as the market undergoes major expansions.

At a webinar hosted Tuesday by the Fiber Broadband Association, industry experts said the BEAD program is creating opportunities not just for awardees, but also for providers that did not receive funding.

“For the non-awardees,” said Jeremiah Sloan, head of product marketing at Vetro, “they essentially have their competitors’ roadmap laid out before them. That’s intelligence and data that they can leverage for better strategic positioning.”

While funded providers face pressure to turn subsidies into network builds, others can use publicly available BEAD data to identify expansion opportunities and target underserved areas more precisely.

“Everybody’s starting at that same starting line,” said Chad Kay, senior director of technical operations at CCI Systems. “The shotgun goes off, and all of a sudden, I’m reaching out to the same people that three other ISPs are reaching out to.”

Kay said BEAD awardees are now competing for limited labor and materials, creating challenges in workforce availability and supply chains as projects ramp up nationwide.

“I feel like execution, operational execution, has always been a focus,” said Pete Pizzutillo, head of marketing at Vetro.

Experts said awardees must integrate compliance into day-to-day operations, track costs in real time, and ensure serviceability requirements are met amid tight deadlines and evolving program rules.

At the same time, non-awardees may have greater flexibility. By analyzing competitors’ commitments and build plans, they can position themselves in adjacent or overlooked markets.