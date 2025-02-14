Beyond City Limits: Redefining Success in Smaller Communities

This TEDx talk, recorded in November 2024, shares my journey from small-town Alabama to the big city — a move I once believed was essential for success.

But after returning to a smaller community in Georgia, I discovered something unexpected: the success and fulfillment I had been chasing weren’t tied to a location, but to purpose-driven work and meaningful relationships.

I’m passionate about this topic because my most fulfilling achievements have happened outside major metropolitan areas, proving that opportunity isn’t exclusive to big cities. However, there’s one major assumption underlying my story — that the smaller community has reliable internet access.

In my talk, I explore how relationships shaped my career, but here’s the reality — many of my closest connections, from remote employees at Google to founders of marketing agencies, rely on a strong internet connection to thrive. Without broadband, they wouldn’t have been able to build their careers in a smaller community. And neither would I.

Could I have been a CFO/COO working remotely during COVID without high-speed internet? Not a chance. Could my former FinTech company have served its clients effectively? Absolutely not. Even as a city councilor, my ability to increase transparency and engagement hinged on reliable connectivity to stream meetings and keep residents informed.

Beyond professional success, my talk also touches on personal growth—something I actively pursued through online courses and digital resources. The ability to upskill, launch businesses, and drive economic growth in smaller communities is directly tied to broadband infrastructure.

This isn’t just my story—it’s the story of every professional, entrepreneur, and community leader who refuses to be limited by geography. Without broadband, smaller towns lose talent, businesses struggle, and economic potential is left untapped.

Tyson Begly is chief financial officer for Highline in West Point. In his TEDx talk, "Beyond the City Limits: Redefining Success in Smaller Communities,” he will challenge you to rethink how success is defined and achieved in smaller communities, sharing powerful insights from his career and his passion for outreach and development. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

