Bezos Predicts ‘Gigawatt Data Centers in Space’ as the Next Big Leap

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2025 — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says the next major evolution in data infrastructure could take place off the planet.

Bezos, speaking at Italian Tech Week in Turin , predicted that “giant gigawatt data centers in space” could happen within the next 20 years.

“One of the things that’s going to happen next is we’re going to start building these giant gigawatt data centers in space,” Bezos said. “These giant training clusters will be better built in space because we have solar power there 24/7. There are no clouds, no rain, no weather. We’ll be able to beat the cost of terrestrial data centers in the next couple of decades.”

A gigawatt equals one billion watts of power . A single 1-gigawatt power plant can generate enough electricity to power roughly 876,000 U.S. homes for a year, assuming typical household consumption.

Bezos said the logic of shifting infrastructure to space follows the same pattern that brought satellites into orbit for weather monitoring and communications.

“The next step is going to be data centers, and then other kinds of manufacturing,” he said.

He added that he envisions humans living and working in space within a few decades, as advances in renewable energy and satellite connectivity continue to converge.

The comments came as policymakers and industry leaders debate how to manage the growing energy footprint of data centers and AI systems on Earth