Bezos Says Space-Based Data Centers Two to Three Years Off

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2026 – Amazon founder and Blue Origin executive chairman Jeff Bezos said last week that data centers operating in orbit are a realistic future technology, though he cautioned that some industry timelines may be overly optimistic.

He spoke with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin on Wednesday. Bezos addressed growing interest in space-based computing infrastructure as artificial intelligence drives unprecedented demand for processing power and electricity.

“Some of the timelines we hear are very short,” Bezos said. “People would talk about two or three years. That’s probably a little ambitious.”

His comments come as competition intensifies among space and technology companies exploring what some investors have dubbed the “space cloud” economy.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk said one of the primary motivations behind merging SpaceX with artificial intelligence startup xAI was the long-term potential for orbital data centers capable of supporting advanced AI workloads.

The concept centers on placing computing infrastructure in orbit where operators could potentially access abundant solar energy while reducing pressure on terrestrial power grids already struggling to meet growing AI-related electricity demand.

Bezos suggested the technology is further along than many observers realize, even if widespread deployment remains years away.

“I would caution people who think it’s all science fiction to be a little cautious with their judgment, because it is real, it is happening,” Bezos said. “It’s probably going to happen faster than most people think.”

Blue Origin has already begun laying groundwork for its own ambitions in the sector. In March, the company submitted plans to the FCC for “Project Sunrise,” a proposal that would deploy up to 51,600 satellites in low-Earth orbit, a constellation that could eventually support space-based computing and communications infrastructure.

Industry interest has also been fueled by anticipation surrounding a possible SpaceX public offering and by federal initiatives, including President Donald Trump’s proposed “Golden Dome” missile defense architecture, which could generate additional demand for space infrastructure.

While questions remain about launch costs, reliability, and technical feasibility, both Bezos and Musk appear to agree on one point: the future of computing may increasingly extend beyond Earth’s atmosphere.