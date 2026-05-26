Trump Mobile Exposes Customer Data in Breach

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2026 – A phone company linked to the Trump family has confirmed that personal data belonging to thousands of customers was publicly accessible online due to a third-party security vulnerability.

Trump Mobile, a mobile virtual network operator that resells access through major carriers, said in a statement the flaw exposed customer names, email addresses, mailing addresses, phone numbers, and order identifiers tied to pre-orders of its $499 gold T1 smartphone. Payment card data, banking information, and Social Security numbers were not affected.

The company said independent cybersecurity professionals were investigating and that additional safeguards were now in place.

The flaw was first discovered by an anonymous researcher who attempted to alert Trump Mobile without success. The researcher then contacted YouTubers Stephen Findeisen and Charles Christopher White Jr. both of whom confirmed their own data had been exposed.

The vulnerability was patched only after their public videos drew attention to the issue, though the researcher warned others had already replicated the exploit, raising concerns that leaked data may already be circulating.

Jonathan Soma, a programmer and professor at Columbia University, reviewed code uncovered from the Trump Mobile website and put the number of possible pre-orders at 27,224, far below the 590,000 deposits the company had previously claimed. Soma noted the figure also captured abandoned carts, meaning the true number of completed pre-orders was likely lower still.

The discrepancy adds to a pattern of scrutiny over Trump Mobile's sales claims. Data reviewed by Findeisen and White suggested only around 10,000 unique customers and 30,000 total orders.

Trump Mobile was announced at Trump Tower in June 2025 by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump on the 10-year anniversary of their father's first presidential campaign. The venture is subject to oversight by the Federal Communications Commission, led by Chairman Brendan Carr, a Trump appointee.The breach lands as Trump Mobile began shipping its T1 phones after a near 10-month delay .

The company's original “Made in the USA” branding has since been softened to “designed with American values,” a reflection of federal rules restricting domestic manufacturing claims, after reports emerged that the T1 Phone's design closely resembled a cheaper Chinese model.

Trump Mobile told customers to remain alert for suspicious emails, calls, or text messages and said it "will not ask customers to provide payment information, passwords, or other sensitive information through unsolicited communications."

Chief executive Pat O'Brien told USA Today the company was "incredibly pleased" with interest in its products but would not confirm how many pre-orders had been placed.