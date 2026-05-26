Lutnick Appoints New Chairman of FirstNet Authority Board

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2026 — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has appointed Sheriff Michael A. Adkinson, Jr. to serve as Chairman of the Board of the First Responder Network Authority, or FirstNet.

Adkinson is the sheriff of Walton County, Fla., and has served as the Acting Chairman of the FirstNet Authority Board since September 2025.

“Sheriff Adkinson is a proven leader who has worked alongside first responders for nearly two decades as Sheriff of Walton County, Florida,” Lutnick said in a May 21 press release. “His experience will help lead FirstNet, making sure the network is always available, reliable and fast for those working hard to keep our communities safe.”

Adkinson has served as Walton County Sheriff since 2009 and is a past president of the Florida Sheriffs’ Association.

“Congratulations to Sheriff Adkinson on his exceptionally well-deserved appointment as Chairman of the FirstNet Authority Board. His deep public safety experience and leadership will continue to be an invaluable asset to FirstNet,” said NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth, who is also Assistant Secretary of Commerce.