Bhavin Gandecha: Broadband Programs Are Deciding the U.S. Technology Race

The United States is having a serious conversation about artificial intelligence, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, and long-term technology leadership. That is the right conversation. But it can also become incomplete one if it treats broadband as background infrastructure rather than as one of the systems that determines whether those ambitions can actually work.

The hardest part of the broadband execution is not building the network. It is keeping the value case alive.

That sounds abstract until it is put in business terms. Broadband programs consume large amounts of capital, take years to execute, and affect a basic need that people experience every day: connectivity. A program can be doing well on the visible metrics, passing homes, upgrading equipment, launching features, moving money, and still be drifting away from the reason it was approved in the first place.

This is the uncomfortable truth. A broadband program can be on track and still be strategically wrong.

The industry is naturally drawn to build metrics. Those numbers matter. But they do not tell the full story. A network build can be technically successful but the question is does it deliver the benefits the country now needs?

That matters more now because Congress to think in terms of U.S. dominance in critical technologies, including AI and semiconductors, in the face of geopolitical competition. Those ambitions will not be achieved by headline technologies alone. They will depend on the foundation underneath them: resilient, strategically placed, and economically sensible connectivity. And these benefits need to be quantified.

In other words, broadband is not only a deployment story. It is a capacity story.

The problem is that strategy moves faster than infrastructure. National priorities can shift quickly toward AI compute, secure supply chains, digital workforce participation, advanced manufacturing corridors, rural resilience, or critical-service continuity. Broadband programs, by contrast, are long-lived. If nobody keeps testing whether the original value case still matches the emerging strategic reality, the program can keep moving while its purpose weakens.

That is where benefits realization becomes much more than a management phrase. It is the discipline of asking whether the build is still creating the outcomes that justify the spend.

In broadband, that means looking past the output and into the effect.

Not just whether the network was expanded, but whether it is enabling the right kind of economic participation.

Not just whether a Wi-Fi or wireless upgrade was delivered, but whether it is improving resilience, affordability, reliability, productivity, or access.

Not just whether funds were used, but whether the resulting infrastructure is strengthening the country's long-term competitive position.

This is also where the execution strategy has to mature.

If broadband is one of the systems that underpins national technology strength, then it should not be managed as an isolated build program with benefits treated as an afterthought.

At a larger level, there should be a technology portfolio that brings together major strategic investments such as broadband, wireless, AI, IoT, and adjacent digital infrastructure under a common strategic frame. The point is not to create more bureaucracy. The point is to make sure these programs are governed as linked capacity investments rather than as disconnected funding streams.

Inside that portfolio, each major program should have a steering committee with a simple primary responsibility: to protect the benefits the program was authorized to create. Too often, steering committees become schedule-and-spend review forums. In a domain this strategic, they should also be asking harder questions. Are the expected benefits still aligned to national and organizational priorities? Has the environment changed enough to require a different scope, pacing, or sequence? Are we still investing in the version of the program that deserves to exist?

Each program should also stand on a disciplined spine: a business case, a charter, a program management plan, and a benefits register. The business case explains why the program exists and what value it is expected to create. The charter makes that value governable by linking the work to strategic intent. The program management plan translates that intent into coordinated execution. And the benefits register makes the target visible by spelling out the intended benefits, owners, measures, and realization timeline.

That sounds procedural, but it is actually deeply practical. When the environment shifts, those artifacts give leaders a way to challenge the program intelligently instead of reacting by instinct. They make it easier to see when a program should be re-scoped, accelerated, slowed, or partially retired. They help separate activity from value.

That distinction matters in broadband because connectivity is not a luxury feature in modern life. It is basic infrastructure for work, education, healthcare, commerce, and social participation. When a broadband program loses strategic alignment, the consequence is not just wasted capital. It is weaker service where resilience was needed, delayed access where growth was possible, or the wrong kind of capacity in the places that will matter most next.

The national conversation about technology leadership is important, and it should stay ambitious.But the country will not secure that leadership only through major policy declarations or investment headlines. It will also depend on whether broadband programs are run with the discipline to keep their value case alive as the target moves.

Because in the end, the United States will not win the technology race simply by building more. It will do so by making sure every major connectivity program is still building what the future actually requires.

Bhavin Gandecha designs home internet delivery systems that keep people connected during critical moments. With more than 20 years in broadband and over-the-top video, he simplifies complex infrastructure by working across gateways, apps, diagnostics, and cloud-connected experiences. He is also a senior member of IEEE. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

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