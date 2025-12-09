Spectrum

Bid Aims to Expand L-Band Into Direct-to-Device Connectivity

The plan repurposes more than 40 megahertz for low-Earth orbit broadband.

Akul Saxena

Akul Saxena

1 min read
Bid Aims to Expand L-Band Into Direct-to-Device Connectivity
Photo of Doug Smith, CEO of Ligado Networks

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2025 — Ligado Networks, a Virginia-based satellite communications company, asked the Federal Communications Commission on Monday to convert part of its satellite spectrum into a direct-to-phone broadband service. The filing sought authority to add low-Earth orbit capacity to a mobile satellite license the company has spent more than a decade trying to develop.

The proposed system, SkyTerra Next, would use satellites built by AST SpaceMobile, a Texas company working on space-based cellular links, to reach smartphones across the United States.

Ligado said the network would run on more than 40 megahertz of L-Band spectrum, a mid-band range between 1 GigaHertz (GHz) and 2 GHz often used for satellite navigation and mobile services.

The company said those frequencies have been reorganized into contiguous channels that can operate beside terrestrial 5G networks.

Ligado now operates SkyTerra 1, a geostationary satellite launched in 2010 that provides emergency messaging and basic connectivity. The company said the added capacity would activate spectrum that has remained underused while the company faced years of regulatory disputes over interference concerns.

The filing would position Ligado to enter the direct-to-device market, a sector where companies such as SpaceX’s Starlink and T-Mobile are developing satellite links that back up mobile coverage. Ligado said its proposal would extend service in rural areas, maintain connectivity during natural disasters, and support enterprise applications that require uninterrupted communication.

The company now provides SOS and messaging services for millions of users in the United States and Canada. Broadband capability would expand that business to serve consumers, enterprises, and government agencies with higher-speed service that complements land-based mobile networks.

Post tagged in
Spectrum L-Band D2D AST SpaceMobile Ligado Networks Virginia Texas Canada Starlink T-Mobile LEO

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Entner: Amazon’s Steep LEO Deployment Gap Needs a Waiver to Succeed FCC What Are The 12 Days of Broadband? Broadband's Impact 164 State Lawmakers Urge Release of Billions in Obligated BEAD Funds BEAD NTIA Approves 9 BEAD Plans, Promises Early 2026 Guidance on Non-Deployment Funds NTIA Data Centers Dramatically Drive Up Energy Needs Infrastructure AT&T Wants Supreme Court to Find FCC Forfeiture Process Invalid AT&T