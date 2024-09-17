Biden Administration Announces $1.3 Billion in Funds for Historically Black Colleges

WASHINGTON, September 16, 2024 — The Biden-Harris Administration on Monday announced an additional $1.3 billion in federal investments for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), bringing the total support to more than $17 billion over the past four years.

Among the HBCU-focused programs included the Connecting-Minority-Communities program delivering funding for 43 HBCUs to purchase high-speed internet, purchase equipment, and hire information technology personnel to tackle the digital divide impacting HBCUs.

The new funding includes $188 million in competitive grants through the Department of Education and $1.1 billion to support HBCU students directly through need-based grants and other federal programs, according to a White House press release.

Despite representing only 3% of U.S. colleges and universities, HBCUs provide college access to twice as many Pell Grant-eligible students as non-HBCU institutions, said the White House. They have produced 40% of all Black engineers, 50% of Black teachers, and 70% of Black doctors and dentists.

Among the notable initiatives touched by the administration include the establishment of the first HBCU-led university affiliated research center by the U.S. Air Force – with $90 million in funding from the Defense Department – plus a $4.2 million grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the launch of the HBCU CHIPS Network to support semiconductor workforce development.