Bill Maguire: Faster Disaster Recovery Depends on Smart Communications Policy

Hurricane Melissa recently slammed into Jamaica as a Category 5 storm – the strongest to hit the island in nearly 200 years. While the U.S. has been spared this time, Melissa’s rapid intensification is a stark warning. As ocean temperatures rise, powerful storms are forming faster and hitting harder. It’s not hard to imagine a hurricane of this scale making U.S. landfall in the near future.

When that day comes, our ability to recover will depend on more than just rebuilding homes and restoring power. It will hinge on how quickly we can reconnect. Connectivity has become a lifeline. Communications networks are essential to every part of emergency response – issuing evacuation orders, coordinating first responders, updating the public, and reuniting displaced families.

Local governments bear a great responsibility for keeping communities safe during times of disasters. Nevertheless, local governments are too often left out of policy conversations around the critical infrastructure that makes recovery possible.

We can fix that. With smarter policies and better planning, we can ensure faster recovery and stronger resilience in the face of future disasters.

First, we need to prioritize shared and unlicensed spectrum

These invisible airwaves power wireless communication and are one of the most vital components of emergency infrastructure. They support essential tools like mobile hotspots and temporary Wi-Fi connections that can be deployed quickly in shelters and emergency centers. When disasters knock out traditional communications networks, shared and unlicensed spectrum can help fill the gap by offering flexibility and speed.

Federal agencies and Congress should solicit the input of local governments as they consider policies related to “shared spectrum.” Local government leaders understand the public safety value of shared spectrum and are well positioned to speak to the importance of shared spectrum technologies as part of our national preparedness strategy.

Second, local emergency plans must include clear protocols for notifying broadband providers when it’s safe to restore service

In too many recent disasters, broadband reconnection has been delayed – not because of a lack of expertise or resources, but because providers were never told that it was safe to begin restoration work. If a provider doesn’t know it’s safe to reconnect, they can’t begin restoring service, even if everything else is ready.

This is entirely preventable. Restoring communications networks must be treated with the same urgency as restoring power. Local emergency plans should include clear protocols that ensure providers are promptly notified when it's safe to reconnect. This simple step can cut hours or even days off recovery time to keep communities connected when it matters most.

Third, we must invest in resilient and redundant communications infrastructure

That means supporting diverse network technologies that can serve as backups when others fail. Just like power or water systems, communications networks must be built with the understanding that they will be tested in extreme conditions, and therefore redundancy is an insurance against the inevitable.

Equally important, state and local government leaders can play a pivotal role in fostering collaboration among utilities, broadband providers, and emergency managers. By bringing these sectors together before disaster strikes (e.g., joint planning exercises, shared communication channels) leaders can dramatically reduce confusion and downtime when every minute counts.

The good news is that local government leaders and the broadband providers working in their communities already have a power record of collaboration during times of disaster response. During Hurricane Helene, these collaborations helped open nearly 90,000 Wi-Fi hotspots. In Southern California, via collaborations with local governments providers waived equipment fees, committed over $10 million to recovery, offered free gigabit service to relief organizations, and aired public service announcements to help residents access aid. These contributions matter, but they’re only possible when the right policies and infrastructure are already in place.

These extraordinary efforts are captured in a new docufilm, After the Storm, that illustrates how broadband crews work side-by-side with power crews to restore vital services. It’s a reminder that recovery isn’t just about clearing roads or restoring electricity – it’s also about reestablishing digital lifelines that connect families, power emergency alerts, and help communities begin to rebuild.

Hurricanes like Melissa are a warning. Fires and storms will come. What matters is whether we’ve built systems that allow us to stay connected and recover faster. That starts with listening to — and empowering — local governments.

Bill Maguire is the co-founder of ACE IoT Solutions, LLC and a Principal at Connected Communities, LLC. Before founding Connected Communities, Bill worked for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) from 2009 to 2012. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

